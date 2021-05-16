Sunday, May 16 at Biloxi: 1:05 PM: MGM Park

Game: #12 | Sunday, May 16, 2021 | MGM Park | Biloxi, MS | 1:05 pm

Mississippi Braves (4-7, T-3rd, AA-S South, -2.0) at Biloxi Shuckers (4-7, 4th AA-S South, -2.0)

Starting Pitchers: LHP Mitch Stallings (0-1, 11.57) vs. RHP Luis Contreras (0-1, 2.45)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB **Listen Live**

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) and Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 pm matinee at MGM Park in Biloxi. The Shuckers lead the series, 3-2.

LAST NIGHT'S RECAP: For the first time in club history (2,079 games on Saturday night in Biloxi, the Mississippi Braves were no-hit by the opposition. Despite eight walks and nine total free passes, Biloxi's Ethan Small (W, 1-0), Zach Vennaro, Nathan Kirby and Matt Hardy combined to no-hit the M-Braves in the 1-0 game.

- The M-Braves had a runner on base in seven of the nine innings, including two on in the ninth, but could not muster a base hit. The closest the M-Braves have come to being no-hit was in Biloxi in 2018, when Zack Brown was one-out shy before Daniel Lockhart dropped a bloop double into shallow center to break up the bid.

TOPS IN PITCHING: The Braves have scored the fewest runs in the Double-A South (31), but have given up the fewest (34), so far this season. M-Braves pitchers have a league-best 3.35 ERA, (32 ER/86.0 IP), and .186 opponents' batting average.

- Starters are 1-4 with a 4.61 ERA (21 ER/41.0 IP), 50 strikeouts, 28 walks and .238 opponents batting average, while the bullpen is 3-3 with a 2.20 ERA (11 ER/45.0 IP), 54 strikeouts, 31 walks, and a .133 opponents' batting average.

- RHP Matt Withrow leads the Double-A South in opponents' batting average (.074) and ranks 5th in ERA (1.00) through three outings. RHP Victor Vodnik is T-7th in strikeouts with 13.

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have 10 home runs over the past seven games and rank third in the Double-A South with 12 on the season. 21 of the 31 runs scored this season have been on the long ball. Shea Langeliers ranks T-2nd with three on the season.

- C Shea Langeliers ranks among the Double-A South leaders in slugging (T-7th, .615), OPS (7th, 1.027), and walks (T-5th, 8). OF Justin Dean is 8th with a .436 OBP.

BREWERS AND BRAVES: While the Double-A Brewers and Braves continue a series in Biloxi, the big league Brewers and Braves begin a three-game weekend series in Milwaukee tonight. There are 24 combined Shuckers and M-Braves playing in that MLB series, 10 Shuckers and 14 M-Braves. Former Shuckers Adrian Houser and Freddy Peralta will make starts, while former M-Braves' Huascar Ynoa and Ian Anderson will make starts.

MAGNOLIA STATE: The Magnolia State rivals will meet 30 times this season, 18 at MGM Park in Biloxi and 12 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The M-Braves are 53-59 against Biloxi since their first season in 2015, 27-33 against the Shuckers at MGM Park. Mississippi hasn't won a season series since going 14-9 in 2017.

MULTI-HOMER GAME FOR LANGELIERS: Saturday's multi-homer game for Langeliers was the first of his pro career and first for the M-Braves this season. The two home runs are T-2nd in the Double-A South.

- It was the first multi-homer game for the M-Braves since Connor Lien's two homers against Chattanooga on August 29, 2019.

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller hit his 37th career home run on Opening Night, May 5th, in the sixth inning, and first as a member of the Atlanta Braves organization. His homer traveled 404 feet to left field. Miller, an Atlanta native, attended Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs, Ga, which is just 3.9 miles from Truist Park. His family had season tickets at Turner Field.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature seven of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

- Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Josh Graham, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, RHP Brandon White and RHP Matt Withrow.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the 28-man roster join an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- Â The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

