Biscuits Edge Shuckers, 13-10

BILOXI, Mis. - In what was the longest nine-inning game in Montgomery Biscuits history at four hours and 12 minutes, the Biscuits (21-24) topped the Biloxi Shuckers (15-31), 13-10, to win their fourth-straight game for the first time in 2021 on Saturday night at MGM Park.

Bubba Derby (0-1) made his first start of the season for the Shuckers and loaded the bases in the first when Rene Pinto crushed a grand slam over the left field wall to hand the Biscuits an early 4-0 lead. The grand slam was the Biscuits' third of the season, with the other two coming from Cal Stevenson on May 7 at Tennessee, and Ford Proctor on June 1 at home against Biloxi.

Adrian De Horta made his Biscuit debut, and the right-hander struck out lead-off hitter Cam Devanney on three pitches to begin his night, leading to a one-two-three first. The Biscuits would tack on four more runs in the second thanks to an RBI-double by Garrett Whitley, an RBI-triple by Xavier Edwards, an RBI-double by Miles Mastrobuoni, and a sac fly by Stevenson to make it 8-0.

De Horta added two more strikeouts in the second before the Biscuits got three more runs in the third courtesy of another Whitley RBI-double, a wild pitch, and a Ruben Cardenas RBI-single that made it 11-0. The Shuckers finally got on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-run double off the base of the wall in right-center field by Devanney to make it 11-2. A sac fly by Tristen Lutz later in the inning made it 11-3.

After Mikey York (1-0) worked a scoreless inning of relief, Faustino Carrera came on in the bottom of the fourth and got the first two batters out before exiting with an apparent injury. Dalton Moats came on and the Shuckers got a two-run double from Lutz in the fifth, and a two-run double from Brice Turang in the sixth, as well as an RBI-single from Luis Castro to pull within three at 11-8.

Cardenas and Stevenson went back-to-back off Matt Hardy in the eighth to extended the Biscuit lead to 13-8. Both benches cleared in the bottom of the eighth after a verbal altercation took place between Castro and Biscuits catcher Ford Proctor. Chad Spanberger hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't enough, as Alex Valverde ultimately got Ryan Aguilar to ground out to second to end the game.

The Biscuits will go for the five-game series sweep in Sunday's finale when RHP Easton McGee (0-0) goes against RHP Noah Zavolas (2-4) at 1:05 PM CT.

