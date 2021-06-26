M-Braves Allow Two Hits, Shutout Smokies for Second Time

PEARL, MS - The Tennessee Smokies (15-30) were held to two hits in their 5-0 loss to the Mississippi Braves (29-18) Saturday night at Trustmark Park. The Smokies managed just three baserunners in the loss, their fourth straight.

M-Braves starter RHP Odalvi Javier (W, 4-1) retired the first 11 Smokies before Maldonado's two-out single in the fourth. Javier then retired the next seven. He struck out eight over six scoreless innings. RHP Matt Withrow (SV, 1) retired the first six batters he faced before Connor Myers's lead-off single in the ninth. Carlos Sepulveda also reached in the ninth inning.

Mississippi scored three runs on one swing in the fourth inning. With two outs, Wendell Rijo hit a three-run home run off LHP Alex Katz (L, 0-2), his third of the series and fifth of the year. The M-Braves added two unearned runs in the eighth off RHP Manuel Rodriguez.

RHP Dakota Chalmers started for the Smokies, he allowed one hit over two scoreless innings and had three strikeouts. Katz struck out six M-Braves in four innings and was charged with three runs. RHP Juan Gamez pitched a scoreless seventh.

The Smokies and M-Braves conclude their six game series at Trustmark Park Sunday afternoon. First pitch between RHP Peyton Remy (0-1, 2.31) and RHP A.J. Puckett (1-2, 2.59) is scheduled for 3:05 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday June 29 to begin a six game series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

