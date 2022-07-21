Birmingham Bulls Announce Coaching Staff

Birmingham, Alabama - The Birmingham Bulls are pleased to announce their coaching staff for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Craig Simchuk is returning as the head coach for the Birmingham Bulls for his third season at the helm. Simchuk, who played for Birmingham from 2017-2019, joined the coaching staff in 2019 as an assistant coach. After the 2019-2020 sesaon, the Bulls organization knew Simchuk was the man for the job. " I am extremely excited and grateful to be back for another season with the Bulls", said Simchuk. Coming to Birmingham as a player in 2017 before transitioning to a coach in 2019, central Alabama has meant a lot to Simchuk. He feels that he is deeply rooted in the Birmingham area. "Being a part of this organization for six years means a lot. There is no place I would rather be."

Simchuk believes that this season will continue the improvements that the organization has seen over the last few years, and believes the organization is on the right track to bring the Presidents Cup to the Magic City. "We have a strong core of players returning, and with along with some new faces, we are all wanting to bring a championship to Birmingham."

Head Coach Simchuk is also pleased to announce the return of Kevin Kerr to the bench as the assistant coach for the Birmingham Bulls. "We worked well together last year and want to finish what we have started here in Birmingham. Bringing Kevin Kerr back as an assistant was an easy decision. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for the game like no other", noted Simchuk.

The Bulls will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022-2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

