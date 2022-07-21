Fan-Favorite Nolan Kaiser Retires from Professional Hockey

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Long-time Huntsville Havoc defenseman Nolan Kaiser, is retiring from professional hockey after seven seasons.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the fans and the Havoc organization for the past 7 seasons. Through ups and downs, highs and lows, we raised the roof, raised the standard, and raised banners together. For that, I am grateful and will cherish being a part of the Havoc family for the rest of my life" said Kaiser when asked about his retirement. Kaiser made the jump to professional hockey with the Havoc after his four seasons at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Kaiser, a fan favorite since his debut in 2015, was a consistent goal scorer despite being known as a tough, hard-hitting defenseman.

"Having played with him for three years and then coaching him for four years, it's rare to find a player like Nolan," said Stuart Stefan about his former teammate. "He was truly a heart and soul player who put everything he had into being a Havoc player on and off the ice." Only 3 players have played more games than Kaiser's 281 in the Havoc's nearly 20-year history. Kaiser will also end his career with the second most points (187) and penalty minutes (555) by a Havoc defenseman.

"On the ice, Nolan was a dominant player in our league and was a huge part of our back-to-back championships. Off the ice, he was the ultimate teammate and professional. To find a player who cared about supporting his teammates as much as he cared about winning is one in a million," said Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Nolan also made it a point to give back to a fan base that gave so much to him." Kaiser played a key role in the Huntsville Havoc's back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019. Alongside his two President Cups, Nolan was twice named to the First Team All-SPHL. With his 281 games played with the Havoc, Kaiser also appeared in 6 ECHL games for the Adirondack Thunder.

