Birds Back in the Win Column with Doubleheader Split

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries rebounded from an 8-2 defeat to win the nightcap of Monday's doubleheader 1-0 over Sioux City, snapping a season-long ten game losing skid.

The Explorers raced out to a 7-0 lead in game one, highlighted by Chase Harris' three-run homerun with two outs in the first inning. Jabari Henry put the Birds on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth and Trey Michalczewski led off the sixth with a homerun. Sioux City added an insurance run in the seventh inning and retired the Birds in order in the bottom half.

Game two featured a pitchers duel in which Gavin LaValley's fourth inning homerun proved to be all the offense Sioux Falls needed. Stevie Ledesma tossed six shutout innings in his first start, allowing three hits and issued no walks while fanning seven batters. Mitchell Walters struck out the side in the top of the seventh to earn his fifth save.

The Canaries are now 32-55 overall and will welcome Sioux City back to the Birdcage on Tuesday at 7:05pm.

