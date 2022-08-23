Snider Does It All in Game One Victory

OCONOMOWOC, WI. - The Lake Country DockHounds took down the Milwaukee Milkmen in a 9-2 victory Monday evening.

Milwaukee scored two runs in the first frame after two hits by Bryan Torres and Logan Trowbridge.

In the next half inning, Daikan Yoh doubled to kick things off. After a wild pitch advanced Yoh to third base, Tristen Carranza grounded out to score a run for Lake Country. Gabriel Noriega would ground out to score TJ Bennett later in the first inning. The game was tied at 2 runs apiece.

In the third inning, Jake Snider began what would be a fantastic night for him, as he drove in two runs with a single.

In Milwaukee's portion of the fourth frame, Hector Sanchez hit a deep fly ball to left field. In true Jake Snider fashion, the left fielder jumped up at the wall and robbed Sanchez of a homer.

In the very next inning, the 'Hounds loaded the bases. TJ Bennett zipped a three-run double down the right-field line. But just when you thought the scoring would end, Snider crushed a two-run home run to end the scoring in the contest. It was a 9-2 victory for Lake Country.

Evan Kruczynski earned the winning decision, giving him six wins on the season. He pitched seven complete innings, gave up two runs, and struck out eight.

The Lake Country DockHounds will continue their final homestand against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday, August 23rd. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Sam Matheny will be live on the call from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

