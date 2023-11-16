Bioni Returns to Carolina on a PTO

The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have signed defenseman Justin Bioni to a four-game professional tryout offer, the team announced today.

Bioni, a native of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, returns to the Thunderbirds after playing in 47 games a season ago. The defensemen recorded 13 points and 30 penalty minutes with Carolina in the regular season while tallying a point in seven playoff games. Bioni came to the Thunderbirds following three seasons with Kent State in the ACHA.

Carolina is back home on Friday night at the Annex set for a matchup with the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from Winston-Salem.

