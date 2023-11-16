Mississippi Sea Wolves Set for First Home Game of the Season

November 16, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves are gearing up for an electrifying start to their season with the much-anticipated opening night on November 18th at 6:05 pm. Hockey enthusiasts, sports fans, and local families looking for a great night out are all invited to join the excitement as the Sea Wolves take on the Columbus River Dragons.

Tickets for opening night can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office. To pick up tickets at will call, visit the ticket booth located at the North entrance.

If the fast-paced thrill of hockey isn't enough to get excited about, there will also be numerous intermission games and media timeouts where you can win prizes from local businesses!

50/50 Raffle: For just $1 per ticket or 25 tickets for $20, fans have the chance to win big while supporting the Sea Wolves.

Pitch-a-Puck: Fans can unleash their inner accuracy during the second intermission and shoot for their own chance to score! For just $1 per puck, fans can toss their way to victory for a chance to snag amazing prizes including Sea Wolves merchandise, Coca-Cola products, and gift cards to Gulf Coast Firestone, Chick-fil-A, and Walk Ons.

Intermission Games: Games and prizes will vary by game. Join us on November 18th for a wheelbarrow race where the winner takes home a gift card to Direct Auto.

Media Timeouts: Stay engaged during breaks with exciting activities sponsored by local businesses. Dance for Your Dinner, sponsored by Walk Ons, Name That Lyric, sponsored by Pepe's Bosque Mexican Grill, Sea Wolves Trivia, sponsored by CPR Cell Phone Repair, and Sweetheart of the Game, sponsored by Paul's Pastry.

This opening night promises to be an experience to remember for fans of all ages. Don't miss out on the fun as we kick off a new season. Let the games begin!

