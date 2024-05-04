Binghamton Sweeps Road-Portion of Finals

May 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-3, on Saturday night. Tyson Kirkby and Gavin Yates both recorded two goals, in the one-goal affair.

For the second night in a row, the Black Bears were able to score three goals in the opening frame. Just 85 seconds into the game, Gavin Yates scored his first goal of the night. Jiri Pestuka answered for the Thunderbirds, just a minute later, tying the game at 1-1. Tyson Kirkby scored his first of the postseason, reclaiming the lead for the Bears, and Yates was able to add a power play strike, making it 3-1.

The Thunderbirds pressed in the second, outshooting the Black Bears 13-5 in the middle frame. Jan Salak cut the deficit in half and got the fanbase back into the game. Carolina was unbale to convert on their two power plays, and still trailed Binghamton 2-3 going into the third period.

In a tight checking third period, Connor McAnanama and Cody Karpinski withstood the pressure until Kirkby netted his second of the night. The second power play goal of the night for the Black Bears turned out to be the game-winning goal. Josh Koepplinger was able to score with the net empty, again bringing the game to within one, but Carolina was unbale to convert a second time.

Binghamton wins game two, 4-3 and takes a 2-0 series lead back to Binghamton.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.