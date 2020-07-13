Binghamton Devils Re-Sign Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced that the club has re-signed forward Ryan Schmelzer to a one-year, American Hockey League contract. The announcement came today from New Jersey's Executive Vice President & General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Schmelzer, 26, finished with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) and a plus/minus rating of +9 in 52 games. To finish the season, the Buffalo, NY native had a five-game point streak (two goals, six assists) and was named the CCM AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 8.

During the 2018-19 season, Schmelzer finished fifth on the Devils in goals with 14. The forward also added 10 assists for 24 total points during his rookie campaign.

In four seasons at Canisius College, Schmelzer racked up 106 points (40 goals, 66 assists) and a plus/minus rating of +46. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound forward was named the Atlantic Hockey Association's Best Defensive Forward, to the Second All-Conference Team, and captured the Regular Season Championship in 2016-17. In the 2017-18 season, Schmelzer was named to the Third All-Conference Team and served as the team's captain.

Following his collegiate career, Schmelzer had seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven regular-season games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. In 17 playoff games, Schmelzer helped lead the Thunder to the Eastern Conference Final with 17 points (nine goals, 8 assists).

