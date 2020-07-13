11 Phantoms Make Flyers Training Camp Roster
July 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa - The Philadelphia Flyers announced the training camp roster for Phase 3 of the NHL's return-to-play agreement that begins today across the league. The group that the Flyers will bring to Toronto for the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Playoffs will include 11 players who spent a majority of the season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Forwards Andy Andreoff, Morgan Frost, German Rubtsov, Carsen Twarynski and Connor Bunnaman, defesemen Andy Welinski, Tyler Wotherspoon, Nate Prosser, and Mark Friedman, and goaltenders Alex Lyon and Kirill Ustimenko will be on the ice in Voorhees today for the the start of camp.
Those 11 players combined for 419 games with the Phantoms this season and 55 goals, 97 assists and 152 points (35% of the Phantoms total offense). They also appeared in 83 games for the Flyers during the 2019-20 season, including Morgan Frost, German Rubtsov, Carsen Twarynski and Connor Bunnaman all making their NHL debuts earlier this year. In addition, Joel Farabee, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Philippe Myers and Shayne Gostisbehere also spent time with Lehigh Valley this season. In total, 24 of the 34 players on the Flyers training camp roster have spent time with the Phantoms during their careers.
FLYERS PHASE 3 FLYERS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
TOTAL PLAYERS (34)
FORWARDS (18)
10 - Andy Andreoff*
11 - Travis Konecny
12 - Michael Raffl
13 - Kevin Hayes
14 - Sean Couturier
18 - Tyler Pitlick
21 - Scott Laughton
25 - James van Riemsdyk
28 - Claude Giroux
38 - Derek Grant
44 - Nate Thompson
48 - Morgan Frost*
49 - Joel Farabee*
50 - German Rubtsov*
62 - Nicolas Aube-Kubel*
81 - Carsen Twarynski*
82 - Connor Bunnaman*
93 - Jakub Voracek
DEFENSEMEN (12)
3 - Andy Welinski*
5 - Philippe Myers*
6 - Travis Sanheim
8 - Robert Hagg
9 - Ivan Provorov
15 - Matt Niskanen
26 - Tyler Wotherspoon*
39 - Nate Prosser*
53 - Shayne Gostisbehere*
54 - Egor Zamula
59 - Mark Friedman*
61 - Justin Braun
GOALTENDERS (4)
34 - Alex Lyon*
37 - Brian Elliott
67 - Kirill Ustimenko*
79 - Carter Hart
*Played for Lehigh Valley during 2019-20 season
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:
* The Flyers will have two groups to start camp. A list of players in each group will be sent later in the morning.
o GROUP A - 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
o GROUP B - 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
PHASE 4: ROUND ROBIN SCHEDULE:
* Having already qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Flyers will play three round robin games to determine seeding. Specific times & broadcast information will be announced at a later date:
o SUN., JULY 26: All teams travel to hub city
o JULY 28-30: Exhibition games (to be announced at a later date)
o SUN., AUG. 2: Flyers vs. Boston Bruins
o THU., AUG. 6: Flyers vs. Washington Capitals
o SUN., AUG. 9: Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2020
- Binghamton Devils Re-Sign Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Sound Tigers Hit Long Island for NHL's Return to Play - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- 11 Phantoms Make Flyers Training Camp Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- 11 Phantoms Make Flyers Training Camp Roster
- Phantoms Owner Part of AHL Return to Play Task Force
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season
- GOALS4LV Challenge Has Raised $6,550 in Just Two Weeks
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms Launch GOALS4LV Challenge to Fight COVID-19