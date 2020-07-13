Mark Friedman Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

July 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mark Friedman

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mark Friedman(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, Pa - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have signed defenseman Mark Friedman to a two-year, one-way contract extension. The contract covers the 2020-21 and 2021-22 NHL seasons.

Friedman, 24, has spent the last three seasons with the organization after being drafted in the third round (#86 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman has played 186 games in the AHL for Lehigh Valley and has accumulated 61 points on 10 goals and 51 assists. He currently ranks 12th in Lehigh Valley history in games played and 15th in points. His 61 points rank second among all Lehigh Valley defenseman.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Friedman played in 45 games for Lehigh Valley this season and scored three goals and 15 assists for 18 points and 30 penalty minutes. He tallied three multi-point games in the month of February. He played in 75 games for Lehigh Valley last year and set a new career-highs in goals (5), assists (21), and points (26). He also appeared in played six games for Philadelphia this season after he made his NHL debut at the end of the 2018-19 season and on April 6, 2019 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He tallied his first NHL point on January 13 with an assist on Connor Bunnaman's first NHL goal. Friedman is currently part of the Flyers roster for the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, Friedman played three seasons at Bowling Green State University where he was named to a conference All-Star team in all three seasons. He was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2014-15, WCHA First All-Star Team in 2015-16 and WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2016-17. Before attending Bowling Green, Friedman played two seasons in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks from 2012-14.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.