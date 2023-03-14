Binghamton Adds New Forwards to Active Roster

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears of the FPHL are excited to announce two new signees to their active roster for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Jestin Somero and Andrew Logar will join the club ahead of their three-game weekend against Elmira and Watertown.

Somero, a native of New Iswhich, New York, has played the last three seasons of his college hockey carrer with SUNY-Morrisville. The forward measures at 6'2" and 205 lbs bringing a big, physical presence to the offensive group. Somero tallied 33 points with the Mustangs during his time in college. Prior to that, Somero played two season with the Charlotte Rush of the USHL Preimer, scoring 60 total points during the two-year stint, and making the playoffs in both seasons.

Logar hails from Lewiston, New York and just wrapped up his playing career at Buffalo State University with the Bengals hockey team. Logar was able to take advantage of the fifth-year of eligibility due to the pandemic, playing in 96 games, totaling 39 points. Eariler this year, on Janurary 20th, Logar scored his first hat-trick of his college career against Fredonia. Logar stands at 5'9" 175 pounds, fans should look for him to fly down the ice.

Somero will wear #10 and Logar can be seen in the #18 jersey coming up this weekend against the Elmira Mammoth and Watertown Wolves. Fans are encouraged to wear GREEN this weekend to welcome the team back home from the long southern road-trip.

