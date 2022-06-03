Binder, Romano, and Fishberg Combine to Shut Out Rockies

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Jake Binder (W, 2-0), Ramsey Romano and Alex Fishberg tossed a combined shutout, giving up only six hits in total as the Idaho Falls Chukars (6-2) defeated the Grand Junction Rockies (2-5) 7-0 on Thursday night at Melaleuca Field. The victory is the third straight win for the Chukars over the Rockies, their fourth consecutive home win.

Binder managed a flyout of Nate Scantlin before giving up the first hit to Nico Popa. With two outs, Kevin Elefante caught Popa stealing to conclude the inning.

In the bottom half, Matt Feinstein drew a one-out walk against Rockies starter Ari Kaufman (L, 0-1), and was advanced to third on a Hunter Hisky single. Calvin Estrada stepped to the plate and crushed a home run 464 ft to left center field to open the scoring, 3-0 Chukars.

The Rockies managed to put runners at second and third in the second with two outs, but Binder shut the door with a strikeout. Binder worked around runners in scoring position throughout the night, tossing six innings of shutout baseball for the second quality start by a Chukars pitcher. He gave up only six hits, walked only three hitters and struck out six.

Idaho Falls continued to add to the lead in the middle innings, providing Binder with plenty of run support. Elefante connected for his first extra base hit in the fourth, a leadoff double. Sam Troyer brought him home on an RBI groundout to third that made it 4-0. Estrada belted a double to leadoff the fifth and scored on a Dusty Stroup sac fly to grow the lead, 5-0. Facing reliever Jared Price, Rick Phillips drew a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and was doubled home by Hisky to make it 6-0.

Ramsey Romano took to the mound in the seventh, managing two outs before giving up a single to Popa. Josh Elvir popped out to Eric Callahan to end the inning. Alex Fishberg emerged to toss the eighth, striking out two and stranding Austin Elder at first.

With Feinstein on base after getting hit by a pitch from Joe Harris, Estrada belted his second double of the night to cap the scoring, 7-0. He finished 4-5 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

Fishberg closed out the game in the ninth, tossing a scoreless frame with two more punchouts to secure the complete game shutout.

The Chukars will look to take the series tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. MDT. Idaho Falls will start LHP Sam Kornstad (1-0, 4.50 ERA) and the Rockies starter is TBD.

