Biloxi Shuckers Announce 2021 Schedule

February 18, 2021







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers today announced their 2021 schedule. The team will be on the road at the Birmingham Barons for the Double-A South Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4. The home opener will be Tuesday, May 11 when the Mississippi Braves visit MGM Park.

With a later Opening Day than usual, the Shuckers will host games at MGM Park all the way through Sunday, September 19. All told, the Shuckers will play a 120-game schedule with 10 home and 10 road series this season. Each home and road series will be six games starting on Tuesday and ending on Sunday. Every Monday during the season will be an off day.

Of their 60 home games, Biloxi will host 12 games in the months of May and June, 11 in July, 14 in August and 11 in September. The Shuckers will twice have back-to-back home series with 12 games in 13 days, the first occurrence happening from July 27 to August 8 with the second just two weeks later from August 24 to September 5.

The Shuckers will face their two closest geographical South Division opponents, the Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos, over five series and 30 games each. The Braves will be their most frequent opponent at home over 18 games while the Shuckers most frequent road trip will be to Pensacola for 18 games. The Shuckers will face their other in-division opponent, the Montgomery Biscuits, in 24 games over four series split evenly between home and road.

The Shuckers will play two series each, one at home and one on the road, against three of the four North Division opponents. The Chattanooga Lookouts will not match-up against the Shuckers this season. The Rocket City Trash Pandas will make their first ever trip to Biloxi from August 24 through 29, Birmingham will visit Biloxi July 6 through 11 and Tennessee will close out the season at MGM Park from September 14 through 19.

Game times and promotions for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.

