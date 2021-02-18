2021 Birmingham Barons Schedule Officially Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons are excited to announce that their eighth season at Regions Field will begin on Tuesday, May 4th, and conclude on Sunday, September 19th. As part of the newly aligned Double-A South League, the Barons schedule will now consist of six-game series that will begin on Tuesdays and end on Sundays.

The Barons will open the season at home with a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday, May 4th. It will represent Birmingham's first time since 2015 in which its home opener has doubled as the season opener. The Barons own a 3-4 mark in all-time home openers at Regions Field.

Following their opening series against the Shuckers, the Barons will hit the road for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from May 11th-16th.

The Barons will visit the newest team in the league, the Rocket City Trash Pandas, at the end of May with a series beginning on the 25th. The Trash Panda's will visit the Magic City for the first time between July 13th-18th and will return for the Barons final homestand of the year set to begin on September 7th.

Birmingham will enjoy two extended homestands of 12 games apiece during the season. The first starting with the Blue Wahoos between June 22nd-27th, followed by a series against the Chattanooga Lookouts from June 29th-July 4th. The second extended homestand will see the Barons host the Mississippi Braves from August 3rd-8th, followed up with a series against the Lookouts from August 10th-15th.

The Barons will conclude the 2021 regular season with a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits between September 14th-19th.

Barons fans can look forward to continued weekly promotions during the 2021 season such as Dollar Hot Dog Night on Tuesdays, Wet Nose Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, and Post-Game Firework Shows on Fridays. The full 2021 promotional schedule will be released as we get closer to the start of the season.

Individual game tickets for the 2021 season will be available within the coming months, as Regions Field safely prepares for fans to return to the ballpark. Start times for both home and away games will be determined at a later time.

Special Note: The 2021 Double-A South League season will not feature an All-Star Game or post-season playoffs.

