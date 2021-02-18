Trash Pandas Reveal 2021 Inaugural Season Schedule

Minor League Baseball returns to North Alabama this May, as the Rocket City Trash Pandas finally launch their inaugural season at Toyota Field.

Opening Night is set for Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 P.M. against the Tennessee Smokies. The festivities will feature a spectacular fireworks show, a Toyota Field stadium replica giveaway, and much more.

"Since we broke ground on Toyota Field in June 2018, through the naming of our team, ballpark construction, almost $4 million in merchandise sales, and an entire season lost to the pandemic, our fans have steadfastly stood behind this team like no other," said Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson. "In turn, we have worked extremely hard to create a fan experience deserving of the unprecedented support our fans have given us. The 2021 season will be very special, and we can't wait."

The overall schedule as part of the new, eight-team Double-A South League begins on May 4th with the Trash Pandas on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Each series during the season will be played Tuesday through Sunday, with Monday always set as an off day. The complete schedule consists of 120 total games - 60 home and 60 away.

All Trash Pandas home games from Tuesday to Saturday will have a 6:35 P.M. first pitch. Sunday games in July and August will also start at 6:35 P.M. Sunday contests in May, June, and September will have 2:35 P.M. start times.

Special promotional nights at Toyota Field will be featured all throughout the inaugural campaign, including postgame fireworks every Friday and Saturday, dog-friendly nights every Wednesday, and pregame happy hours every Thursday. The complete promotional and giveaway schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

"It's been a long year and we've done everything but host Trash Pandas baseball," said Trash Pandas Vice President of Marketing, Lindsey Knupp. "We couldn't be more excited to finally welcome and entertain fans here at Toyota Field."

Ticket policies, including timelines for purchasing individual game tickets should be announced next week. However, single-game box seat vouchers are currently available for $16 per ticket. Once single-game tickets go on sale, vouchers are redeemable for any game during the 2021 season, excluding Opening Night.

Toyota Field safety protocols, including fan capacity, seating structure, mask ordinances, and more are still to be determined. These regulations will be announced at a later date, closer to the start of the season.

