Biloxi Busts out the Big Bats in 9-1 Thumping of Trash Pandas

MADISON, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (14-25) exploded for nine runs on 12 hits in a 9-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-18) on Thursday night at Toyota Field.

The scoring started in the first for Biloxi. For a second straight night, Tristen Lutz led off the game with a hit and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Tyler Friis. Alexander Palma singled to left to put men on the corners against LHP Jhonathan Diaz (L, 1-1), and Luis Castro singled with two outs, scoring Lutz to put the Shuckers up 1-0.

Castro added on another run in the fourth when he connected for a solo home run, his fourth of the year, doubling the Shuckers lead to 2-0. Two hitters later, David Fry launched an opposite field solo home run, his fifth of the year, to extend the Biloxi advantage to 3-0.

RHP Jesus Castillo pitched around a jam in the first but was mostly in control over 4.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed five hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out five.

Biloxi put the game out of reach in the top of the sixth. Fry and Cam Devanney both drew walks and Brent Diaz drove in Fry with a single up the middle. Lutz delivered the big blow in the ensuing at bat, a three-run homer to deep left field to put Biloxi ahead 7-0. Lutz went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored, coming up a triple shy of the cycle.

LHP Andy Otero (W, 1-0) turned in another scoreless long-relief outing, pitching three innings and allowing just two hits while striking out three. Brice Turang added a tally to the Shuckers score in the top of the eighth with an RBI double, and Fry capped the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the ninth, driving home Castro, who had doubled to start the inning. Castro also finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. It was Castro's second three-hit effort in his last three games.

Rocket City broke up the shutout in the bottom of the ninth inning with an RBI double from Mitch Nay. Biloxi pitching prevented the Trash Pandas from hitting with men in scoring position, holding Rocket City to 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranding eight base runners.

Seeking a second straight win, the Shuckers continue their six-game series against the Trash Pandas on Friday night. LHP Ethan Small (1-2, 2.36) takes the hill for the Shuckers opposite Trash Pandas' RHP Aaron Hernandez (1-1, 3.60) for a 6:35 pm.

