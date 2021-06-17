Wahoos Clip Biscuits, 5-3

PENSACOLA, Flo. - A ninth-inning comeback fell just short as the Biscuits (17-21) lost to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (23-16) in game three of a six-game set, 5-3, on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Tobias Myers (2-3) made his sixth start of the season for the Biscuits, and after Montgomery was held scoreless in the top of the first by Wahoos starter Max Meyer, JJ Bleday shanked an RBI-single into left in the bottom of the first to hand Pensacola, who were playing as the Mullets, an early 1-0 lead.

In the second, the Wahoos were back at it with a one-out double by Lazaro Alonso after a 10-pitch at-bat to the first baseman. Riley Mahan then singled Alonso home with a knock to left that doubled the Pensacola lead to 2-0.

Wahoos starter Max Meyer issued seven walks through the first four frames, but the Biscuits could not cash in against the righty, leaving runners at second and third in the third, and the bases loaded in the fourth. Mahan then hit a wall-ball RBI-double to left-center in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Myers exited after four innings, and then right-hander Cristofer Ogando came on and made his Biscuits and Double-A debut with a pair of scoreless innings, while striking out four. The Wahoos would add two more runs on Bleday's two-run single in the seventh to make it 5-0.

The Biscuits made things interesting in the ninth inning, however, scoring three runs thanks to an error by Wahoos third baseman Demetrius Sims that plated a pair, and an RBI-single by Xavier Edwards, who finished the contest with three hits. The Biscuits have now scored 33 runs in the ninth, by far their most productive inning in 2021.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back against the Blue Wahoos on Friday when RHP Tommy Romero (0-0) goes against RHP Edward Cabrera at 6:35 PM CT.

After Pensacola, the Biscuits will continue their 12-game road trip with six away at Biloxi, before returning to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday on June 29.

