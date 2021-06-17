Dean, Ramos Power M-Braves to 7-1 Win over Barons

June 17, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release









Jefrey Ramos of the Mississippi Braves

(Mississippi Braves) Jefrey Ramos of the Mississippi Braves(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - Jefrey Ramos homered and drove in four, and Justin Dean was 4-for-4 as the Mississippi Braves won their second-straight over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday night, 7-1, in front of 3,005 fans at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves (22-17) offense exploded for 11 hits in the third game of the six-game set, and the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate is a season-best, five games, above .500, boasting the best record in the organization.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Braden Shewmake led off with a single. Ramos followed with a 414-foot home run to the back of the left-field bullpen giving Mississippi a 2-1 lead. The homer was Ramos' third on the season.

Greyson Jenista extended the advantage to 4-1 in the fourth inning on his fifth round-tripper, plating Ramos, who singled with two outs to keep the inning alive.

Dean singled four times on Thursday night, and his third of the night made it 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jacob Pearson raced home from third base after starting the inning with his second triple. Later in the inning, after a single from Drew Lugbauer and a walk by Shewmake, Ramos came up with the bases loaded. The 22-year-old ripped a Bennett Sousa pitch into the right-field corner, scoring Dean and Lugbauer, but Ramos was thrown out at second base on a Micker Adolfo outfield assist.

After batting just .071 in May, Ramos is hitting .286 in June, with three home runs and nine RBI in 10 games. Dean's four-hit night was his second in his last four games after going 4-for-5 on Sunday in Biloxi. Dean is batting .345 over 14 June games, with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

On the mound for the M-Braves, Jose Rodriguez (W, 1-1) was spectacular again, earning his first M-Braves win, in his fourth start. The former LA Angel gave up one run over 5.2 innings, matching a season-best with eight strikeouts and one walk. Brooks Wilson got the final out of the sixth inning and retired the side in order in the seventh, striking out two. Chris Nunn pitched the eighth and ninth for the Braves, yielding just one hit and one walk while striking out three over 2.0 scoreless innings. Rodriguez, Wilson, and Nunn combined to retire 21 of 22 Barons hitters from the second to ninth innings, keeping the Barons to a season-low three hits.

The Braves saddled Birmingham starter Blake Battenfield (L, 5-1) with his first loss of 2021. The Barons hadn't lost any of his previous seven starts, but their opening day starter gave up a season-high seven runs and nine hits on Thursday.

The M-Braves are 14-5 over their last 19 games and remain just one game behind first-place Pensacola in the South Division of the Double-A South.

The M-Braves will go for their third straight win on Friday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Nolan Kingham (3-1, 3.02) makes his team-leading eighth start for the Braves and will be opposed by Birmingham RHP Emilio Vargas (1-0, 2.95). The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB FirstPitch app.

Friday's Promotions:

M-Braves Beach Towel Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mississippi Braves-themed Beach Towel, featuring a panoramic photo of Trustmark Park, thanks to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Kids Run The Bases - Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark's $10,000 Dash For Cash - After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

For tickets or more information about the M-Braves, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.