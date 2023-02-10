Big Third Period Helps Ice Bears to Fourth Straight Win

February 10, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Razmuz Waxin-Engback scored twice, Kristian Stead made 33 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

The Ice Bears have won four straight and seven of their last eight games. The Rail Yard Dawgs have lost six of their last seven.

Jarrad Vroman scored for Roanoke when he lifted a rebound over an outstretched Stead at 14:42. A wraparound chance by C.J. Stubbs was initially broken up in the crease, but the puck came free out in front and Vroman followed up the play by putting the puck back on net.

Waxin-Engback answered for Knoxville 59 seconds later with a one-timer from the slot. Rourke Russell intercepted a clearing attempt at the left point and carried the puck around the net and into the right circle before sliding it into the slot where Waxin-Engback connected on it and found the top shelf of the net over Tom Aubrun's glove.

Roanoke had an opportunity to retake the lead on the power play midway through the second period, but Stead stacked the pads to block a one-timer from in front of the crease. The Ice Bears had their own opportunity just moments later when a cross-ice pass found Dino Balsamo in the left circle with an open net in front of him, but Aubrun dove across the crease and got a piece of the ensuing shot to redirect it just enough to send the puck wide of the net.

Colton Fletcher provided the only goal of the second period with a screened wrist shot at 15:54. Tanner Salsberry poked the puck free in the Knoxville zone and Cole McKechney swept it along the right wing to Fletcher, who carried it through the neutral zone to the top of the right circle. Fletcher released his shot as Brett Ouderkirk was sweeping across the crease and the puck found the inside of the far post above Aubrun's blocker for Fletcher's fourth goal of the year.

Waxin-Engback gave Knoxville a big momentum boost early in the third when he scored to make it 3-1 at 1:18. With the Ice Bears on the penalty kill, Waxin-Engback stole the puck from Nick Ford at the right point and accelerated into a breakaway. He slowed down in front of the crease and waited for Aubrun to show his hand before slipping the puck by him for his second goal of the night.

Brett Ouderkirk scored on the power play at 12:28 when Justin MacDonald slid him the puck in the right circle. Ourderkirk swept across the crease, forced Aubrun out of the crease with a deke and put the puck on the open net.

Balsamo added another power play goal with just over a minute remaining with a one-timer from the right side. Rex Moe carried the puck up the left wing and fed it to Ouderkirk through the right circle. Ouderkirk's saucer pass found Balsamo's stick to setup his 16th goal of the year. Aubrun finished with 27 saves.

Knoxville heads to Pelham Saturday to take on Birmingham. The Rail Yard Dawgs will also head to Alabama to face Huntsville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.