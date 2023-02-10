Thunderbolts End Homestand With Win Over Storm

February 10, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts picked up win number 5 in their now-completed six-game homestand, as they come back yet again with four unanswered third period goals to defeat the Quad City Storm 4-1 on Friday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, February 25th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

The Storm took the game's first lead as Logan Nelson scored at 13:34 of the first period to give Quad City a 1-0 lead, which stuck until the third period. After being unable to score on 20 shots in the first two periods, the Thunderbolts opened the floodgates in the third period, starting with Alex Cohen's tying goal at 1:02 from Aaron Huffnagle and James Isaacs. Three minutes later at 4:02, Brendan Harrogate scored a power play goal from Scott Kirton and Huffnagle to give Evansville their first lead, 2-1. Later at 10:58, Harrogate scored once again, this time from Derek Osik and Huffnagle to make it 3-1, before an empty net goal from Fredrik Wink at 18:26 from Osik and Kirton secured the 4-1 victory, as the Thunderbolts win streak now hits four games in a row.

- Harrogate finished with two goals, while Wink and Cohen scored one goal each. Huffnagle finished with three assists, Osik and Kirton each tallied two assists, and Trevor Gorsuch finished with 29 saves on 30 shots faced for his 7th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet once again on Saturday, February 11th at Vibrant Arena at the MARK.

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.