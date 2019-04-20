Big Power Backs a Great Start in 4-1 Win

STOCKTON, CA. - A pair of bombs supported Ljay Newsome's gem as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Stockton Ports 4-1 on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

It was Newsome (W, 3-1) who broke first against the Ports (6-10) in the third inning. Trace Loehr started the third with a double. He moved to third on a fly out to right. Mickey McDonald brought him home on a deep sacrifice fly to center field. That was all the Ports got against Newsome.

Newsome would work eight total innings striking out eight batters without allowing a walk.

Luis Liberato tied the game in the fifth when he launched a solo home run off Jared Poche (L, 0-3). Cal Raleigh gave the Nuts (7-9) the lead for good when he lined a two-run shot over the center-field wall.

Poche worked four innings allowing four runs on five hits.

Joey Gerber (S, 2/3) was called upon to close the door in the ninth and he performed perfectly by retiring the side in order.

