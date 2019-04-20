Giants End Quakes' Win Streak

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The San Jose Giants ended Rancho Cucamonga's four-game winning streak, dropping the Quakes by a final score of 6-3 on Friday night, in front of a sold-out crowd at LoanMart Field.

Rancho starter Victor Gonzalez struggled with his command early, and conceded his first runs of the year, as he suffered the loss in the middle game of the three-game set.

The Giants jumped on Gonzalez (1-1) for three runs in the second, taking advantage of a walk and an error to produce a pair of unearned runs.

Rancho scored the game's next two runs, getting one in the second on a Starling Heredia RBI groundout and one in the third on a Jeter Downs RBI double, bringing Rancho within a run at 3-2.

The Giants got an important insurance run in the sixth, again taking advantage of a Quakes' error, making it a 4-2 game.

San Jose's John Riley gave the Giants some insurance in the ninth, as he smashed a long home run off of reliever Elio Serrano, giving San Jose a 6-2 advantage.

Rancho's Carlos Rincon answered immediately with the Quakes' longest homer of the year, a 465-foot blast to left, pulling the Quakes to within three at 6-3.

With one out in the ninth, Heredia worked reliever Joey Marciano for a walk, bringing the tying run to the on-deck circle. That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as Marciano struck out Nick Yarnall, then gave way to closer Carlos Sano, who popped up Brandon Montgomery to end it. Sano earned his first save by getting the final out.

Rancho's Logan Salow arguably had the highlight of the night, as he struck out the side in the seventh inning, using nine pitches to fan three hitters, which is termed as an "Immaculate Inning".

San Jose reliever Camilo Doval (3-1) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Quakes (9-7) remain in first place, despite a 1-5 record at home in 2019. Rancho and San Jose will square off in the rubber-game of the series on Saturday night, with Edwin Uceta (0-0) taking on San Jose's John Gavin (0-1). First pitch is 7:05pm.

Saturday is another post-game Fireworks Show, thanks to California Earthquake Authority. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

