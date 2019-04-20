Golden Slam Highlights Tough Friday

VISALIA, Calif. - Casey Golden hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, but it was too little and much too late in a 13-4 loss to the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night at Recreation Ballpark.

Golden's slam spoiled Visalia's shutout attempt and came off reliever Kyler Stout. Stout had walked the bases loaded before giving up the homer to Golden. It marked Lancaster's first grand slam of the season.

Stout had entered for Visalia (12-4) starter Cole Stapler (2-1) who dominated over seven innings. He allowed only four hits while striking out a career-high nine batters. He did not issue a walk.

The Rawhide jumped on the board in the first inning for the second-straight night. They scored three runs with two outs against JetHawks starter Matt Dennis (1-2).

Cam Duzenack added a three-run home run in the third inning to put Visalia up, 6-0. Mark Karaviotis and Jancarlos Cintron added solo homers later in the game. The Rawhide recorded a season-high 17 hits.

Dennis ended up allowed 8 runs on 10 hits over 3.1 innings.

The loss dropped the JetHawks (7-9) to 0-6 against North Division opponents. The win was Visalia's eighth in-a-row.

Lancaster will look to avoid a sweep in the series finale on Saturday night in Visalia. Will Gaddis is slated to start against Rawhide righty Jeff Bain. First pitch is 7 p.m.

