Big Inning Lifts River Riders Past Burlington

June 11, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







The River Riders scored seven runs in the fourth inning to defeat Burlington in the series opener, 9-7.

Elizabethton starter Spencer Atkins (Atkins) pitched four innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. Center fielder Kain Collins (Charleston Southern) finished with three hits and two RBI.

Elizabethton (2-4) jumped to the early lead against the Burlington Sock Puppets (2-4) after Collins scored on a wild pitch in the first. Burlington answered in the second inning with three runs. Brian Heckelman (Towson) homered, Gage Miller (Queens University of Charlotte) scored on a passed ball and later scored on a Noah Murray (Duke) single.

The River Riders got a run back in the second off of a Collins single. Burlington stretched the lead to three after Heckelman hit his second home run in the third and Lee Trevino Jr. (Fresno State) doubled in the fourth.

In four innings for Atkins, he allowed four earned runs on eight hits and two home runs.

Elizabethton stormed back in the fourth to take the lead. Collins singled, two runs scored on a throwing error, Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) singled and Kade Huff (Arizona) hit a home run to right field.

Burlington chipped at the deficit in the sixth inning off of an RBI groundout by Tyler Albright (Duke). They scored their seventh run of the game in the ninth inning off of a Nick Allen (North Carolina A&T) single to center field.

Elijah Karney (New Orleans) got the win for Elizabethton. He pitched three innings in relief, struck out two, allowed one hit and no earned runs. Gabe Magallan (Biola) was tabbed with the loss for the Sock Puppets, pitching one-third of an inning, allowing six hits, six earned runs and three walks.

After Atkins and Karney, the River Riders also got one inning from Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland) and one inning from Myles Green (Southwest Mississippi Community College). Montgomery recorded his second hold of the season and Green got his second save.

Jimmy Lovelace (Radford) started for Burlington, pitching three and one-third innings. The Sock Puppets also got the one-third inning from Magallan, three and one-third innings from Bromley Thornton (UNC Wilmington) and one inning from Jerek Hobb (Stony Brook).

At the plate for the River Riders, Collins went 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored two runs. Huff went 1-for-4 with a home run. Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg) finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored and Trent Rice (Oakland) went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

For Burlington, Heckelman went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and two RBI. Trevino Jr. went 2-for-4 with one RBI, a run scored and a walk and Trey Tiffan (Elon) went 2-for-4 scoring two runs.

Elizabethton finished the night with nine hits and one error. Burlington finished with 11 hits and two errors.

The River Riders and Sock Puppets will meet again in the series finale at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.

