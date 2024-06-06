Big Inning Hinders Doughboys in Loss to Bristol

June 6, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Doughboys battled back but fall victim to a long inning, losing 10-3 against Bristol.

The game started like Tuesday's as Bristol struck immediately, scoring the first run via a wild pitch. After that, the pitchers settled in, and a duel would ensue.

Leaving runners on base and not getting hits in scoring position was a major difference for the Doughboys on Tuesday. It was the same Wednesday as Johnson City left 12 runners on base and hitting 1-for-11 with RISP.

The Doughboys loaded the bases in the third, bringing a run home on a Noah Rabin sacrifice fly, but left the bases loaded.

The middle innings went on without a hitch, with neither team having a runner touch third in the fourth, fifth, or sixth.

The seventh inning brought an error for the Doughboys, which was taken advantage of. Bristol broke the tie on a throwing error on a steal attempt, making it 2-1.

Johnson City's offense would show in spots, but they could not get anything across.

Bristol added another run in the eighth on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 3-1.

Noah Rabin opened up the Johnson City eighth by tripling down the line before being brought home by a Carson Kerce sac fly. The scoring wouldn't end there, with a pair of two-out hits from Eduardo Morales and Will Epstein bringing home the game-tying run.

After that, the air would come out of the Doughboys' sails, as the ninth started with five walks and a hit batter, giving the State Liners a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Bristol added tacked on grand slam, ending with a seven-run ninth inning.

The Doughboys would battle, putting a few on in the ninth, but wouldn't bring any across, falling 10-3 to Bristol.

The loss takes Johnson City to 0-2 on the season, going into an off day before a three-game series in Burlington.

