Big Inning Costs River Riders Against Bristol

July 27, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







The Elizabethton River Riders dropped the series opener to the Bristol State Liners on Friday, 10-1. Bristol scored six runs in the third inning.

Elizabethton (16-26) fell behind early against Bristol (16-26) after Tyler Zedalis (South Carolina) hit a home run in the second inning, his seventh of the season.

Bristol struck for six more in the third to blow it open. Mikah Conner (Presbyterian) reached on a fielder's choice to score a run, Dylan Mass (Saint Leo) reached on a fielder's choice, Zedalis singled to score two, Elijah Alexander (Oklahoma State) doubled and Hunter High (Tennessee) singled. High was one of four State Liners to record at least two or more hits.

Bristol added another run in the fourth. Preston Abdulla (Roane State Community College) hit his first home run of the season. Abdulla finished the night with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored.

Bristol added two more runs in the sixth, stretching the lead to 10. Hayden Blair (Walters State Community College) reached on a fielder's choice and Alexander reached on an error to score the second run. Alexander finished the night with two hits, one RBI and one run scored.

The River Riders finally got on the scoreboard in the seventh inning on a home run by Colin Sloan (Yale), his second of the season. Sloan finished the night with two hits, one RBI and one run scored.

Caden Carroll (Kennesaw State) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched three innings as the starter, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out three. The River Riders also got two innings from Manning West (Walters State Community College) and Evan Saulys and one inning from Gus Rogers (GateWay Community College). River Riders pitchers walked just two batters all game and struck out eight combined.

Sam Cole (Saint Leo) got the win for Bristol. He pitched six innings as the starter, allowing three hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. The State Liners got two innings out of the bullpen from Austin Hunley (Tennessee) and one from Ryan Vermillion (Jacksonville State).

Elizabethton finished with six hits and two errors. Bristol finished with 13 hits and no errors.

The River Riders will wrap up their two-game series with the State Liners on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

