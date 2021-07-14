Big Hits Don't Come in Rally Effort

The Lancaster Barnstormers are used to playing from behind and often overcome early deficits.

On Wednesday night, their clutch hitting ability failed them.

Lancaster went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base in dropping a 7-4 decision to the York Revolution, the club's third straight loss.

York used some big hits to bolt out to an early 5-1 deficit against new starter Nile Ball (0-1). Carlos Castro drove home a two-out run in the first inning with a double to the left field corner. J.C. Encarnacion picked up the Revs' second run with a two-out single into left field in the second. Melky Mesa hit a homer to lead off the third, and James Harris clocked a two-run homer in the fourth.

Lancaster's best chance to recover came in the bottom of the fifth. Cleuluis walked and scored in front of Caleb Gindl's 14th homer of the year, a blast to the walkway in right center. Melvin Mercedes doubled to left, and Blake Gailen reached on a single to the hole at shortstop to chase starter Johan Lopez. Edward Paredes took over and hit Trayvon Robinson with a pitch, filling the bases.

Paredes (1-0) bounced back. He got a force out at the plate from Alejandro De Aza, struck out pinch hitter Devon Torrence and ended the inning when Anthony Peroni flied to left.

York hopped on the chance and scored twice in the top of the sixth on four walks and Castro's double that caromed off reliever Donald Goodson's leg and trickled into shallow left field.

Rondon homered with one out in the bottom of the sixth to produce the night's final run. Still, the Barnstormers put together a pair of threats. In the eighth, Peroni doubled to right center off Victor Capellan. Nick Shumpert reached on a throwing error, but the Barnstormers never moved the runners as Capellan struck out two and got Mercedes to fly to left.

Robinson and pinch hitter Anderson De La Rosa singled in the ninth, but Peroni struck out looking on a 2-2 pitch from Jim Fuller to end the night. Fuller earned his 12th save.

Lancaster will send Francisco Mendoza (0-0) to the mound on Thursday against York's Duke Von Schamann (2-4). Fans may view the game on Blue Ridge 11 or the Barnstormers YouTube Channel.

NOTES: Lancaster has allowed at least one first inning run in 17 of 20 home games...Robinson has hit safely in six straight...Rondon hit his second homer in three games... Garrett Granitz has surrendered one earned run in his last 10 innings...Gabriel Moya picked up at least one strikeout for the 13th straight appearance.

