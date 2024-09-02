Big Fifth for 66ers Gives Them Season Series Win Over Ports

STOCKTON, Calif. - One rough inning for a relief pitcher making their Ports debut ended up the difference in the 2024 home finale, as Inland Empire won the 12-game season series 7-5 after a 10-3 victory over the Ports on Sunday night.

It was a 1-1 game when 18-year-old Wilfred Alvarado made his debut with Stockton in the fifth inning. His debut began with a solo home run, an infield single, a two-run homer, a triple, an RBI double, and an RBI single in a five-run inning for the 66ers. However, he finished the fifth with a ground ball to second for an inning-ending double play, and his next two innings were spectacular, as he did not allow a base runner and struck out two batters.

The Ports got a run in first inning on a base hit from Darlyn Montero that scored Tommy White, who just got across home plate before Montero was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double to end the inning.

Jake Pfennings only allowed one run in four innings on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The 66ers also got four runs in the eighth on two hits and and three walks against Felix Castro who was making just his second appearance with the Ports.

Nick Schwartz did extend his on-base streak to 26 games with a solo home run in the eighth. Tommy White's hit streak is up to eight games and Clark Elliott now has a 15-game on-base streak.

The Ports will finish the season with a six game series in Modesto from Tuesday to Sunday. 2025 season tickets, mini plans, and flex plans will be on sale at a later date. For more information contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or at [email protected].

