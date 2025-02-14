Big Effort Not Enough as Ice Bears Fall in Overtime

February 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears' Stephen Mundinger on game night

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears' Stephen Mundinger on game night(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Craig McCabe scored at 1:12 of the overtime period and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

McCabe scored off a rebound after Jack Jaunich's attempt from the right circle was stopped by Stephen Mundinger before McCabe tracked the loose puck and put it back on net to end the game. Mundinger was strong in net for the Ice Bears, stopping 32 shots.

Benito Posa scored off a deflection from the slot to get Huntsville on the board first. Posa redirected Dylan Stewart's shot to force the puck past Mundinger at 15:08 of the opening period.

Anthony Cinato scored from the right circle on the power play two minutes later to tie the score. Kyle Soper and Carson Vance exchanged the puck along the blue line before Soper found Cinato in the circle where his wrist shot beat Mike Robinson's glove side for Cinato's first goal of the season.

The teams traded chances in the second period, but the score remained deadlocked at the second intermission. Mundinger denied Jaunich on a breakaway and stopped back-to-back shots on the power play from Buster Larsson and Phil Elgstam. At the other end, Robinson slid across the crease to stop Derek Osik's one-timer chance from short range.

Knoxville nearly took the lead late in the third period on multiple occasions. Cinato hit the crossbar from the high slot, Tucker Scantlebury hit the post from the left circle and Robinson stopped Kyle Soper's attempt from the slot. Robinson finished with 28 saves.

The Ice Bears remain home to play Roanoke Saturday night. The Havoc host Roanoke on Sunday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.