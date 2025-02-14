Gilmour Scores Twice in Return to Lead Thunderbolts Over Storm

Evansville, In.: Back from ECHL call-up, Tyson Gilmour picked up two goals, including the game-winner with seven minutes remaining in the third period, to lead the Thunderbolts over Quad City 3-2 on Friday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, February 16th against the Peoria Rivermen at 12:00pm CT.

The game remained scoreless through the first period and a half, until Gilmour opened the scoring for Evansville off a cross-ice feed from Scott Kirton at 12:40 of the second period, also assisted by Logan vande Meerakker. On the power play and following a big save by Cole Ceci on a Storm shorthanded rush, Brady Lynn extended the lead to 2-0 at 16:01, assisted by Joey Berkopec and Isaac Chapman. Quad City mounted a comeback however, starting with Tommy Tsicos' goal at 18:17 to make it a 2-1 game going into the second intermission. 2:58 into the third period, Tsicos scored once again off a turnover to tie the game. With the next lead up for grabs, Gilmour scored his second goal of the game, on the rush at 12:55 from Vande Meerakker to give Evansville the 3-2 lead, which stuck after one more successful penalty kill and a late 6-on-5 push by the Storm for a big 4-point swing to propel Evansville back over Quad City in the league standings.

Gilmour scored two goals on the night, Lynn scored Evansville's power play goal, and Vande Meerakker tallied a pair of assists. In net, Cole Ceci finished with 29 saves on 31 shots for his 10th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Friday, February 28th at Ford Center.

