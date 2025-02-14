Ice Bears Add Forward, Activate Defenseman Ahead of Weekend

The Knoxville Ice Bears announced several roster transactions ahead of a two-game weekend at home this Friday and Saturday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, head coach John Gurskis confirmed Friday morning.

Forward Tucker Scantlebury has signed a standard player contract. Subsequently, defenseman Timur Gavrilovich has been waived. The Ice Bears have also activated defenseman Kevin Lassman from the 14-day injured reserve and have placed forward Brayden Stannard on the 14-day IR.

Scantlebury joins the Ice Bears from the Port Huron Prowlers in the FPHL, where he's posted 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points in 33 games this season. He totaled 38 points in 40 games for Port Huron last season. He appeared in 28 SPHL games during the 2022-23 campaign for three different clubs (Fayetteville, Macon and Huntsville). He has four goals and seven assists in his SPHL career.

Lassman has appeared in 28 games this season for Knoxville, notching three assists and a +6 rating. He has not appeared in a game since Jan. 17 in Quad City. The Parkland, FL native is in his first pro season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Hobart.

Stannard is in his first year with Knoxville and has played in 35 games this season. He has five goals and nine assists and last appeared for the Ice Bears on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Ice Bears host Huntsville on Friday night and will face Roanoke on Saturday.

