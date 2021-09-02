Big Announcement for West Virginia Power Baseball September 9th

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - West Virginia Power Baseball returned to Charleston, West Virginia for the 2021 season and fans have been enjoying the excitement of a nine-inning carnival all season. The carnival on social media surrounding the Power in recent weeks has produced some interesting comments about the team's future. The Power Front Office has been reading and listening intently. We have a "Big Announcement" set for Thursday, September 9th at 10:00am at Appalachian Power Park on the Budweiser Stage.

"Charleston, West Virginia has had a long and rich history of baseball and we are excited to share with everyone how we plan to usher in the next chapter for the history books" said Power President, Chuck Domino. "We would like all media outlets to join us to hear what our 'Big Announcement' might be."

Don't forget that single-game tickets for the 2021 season are still available with our Labor Day Weekend Celebration, our Diamond Dig Night on September 17th and a Used Car Night - Dash for Cash on October 1st. Get more information at wvpower.com.

