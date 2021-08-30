Better Late Than Never; Rawhide Win their First Series of the Season

VISALIA, CA - After four straight series where the Visalia Rawhide won their Saturday night game to move to 3-2 in their six-game sets, this most recent series gave them a different outcome. Instead of losing their Sunday game, Visalia was able to finally polish off a series win this weekend, taking down the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 8-1.

Luke Albright started the game off for the Rawhide and pitched 2.2 innings, but the low number of innings he was active in the ballgame was in no way tied to how he performed, rather a pitch count that was issued for the 6th round pick that was selected in the 2021 draft class for the parent club Arizona Diamondbacks. He threw six strikeouts at a more than two strikeout per inning clip to go along with the four hits and one earned run given up.

Albright was relieved by Jose Santamaria who proceeded to toss 1.1 innings with one strikeout and no hits or earned runs. Also pitching were Jake Rice and David Sanchez who combined for the final five frames and only gave up one hit with three strikeouts, all by 2021 9th round pick Rice.

Some gold glove worthy plays were made in the outfield with some diving catches that saved the pitchers at the time from giving up any runs. Jeferson Espinal, one of the teams most improved players, injured himself making a spectacular jump-ball catch that a less athletic person would have found impossible. All-in-all, one of the best fielding days for the Visalia defense during the entire season.

Espinal also made himself know on the base paths Sunday with three hits including a double, a run and an RBI. Channy Ortiz, Adrian Del Castillo and Tim Tawa also had multiple hits with one of Tawa's being a 400-foot homerun in the bottom of the fifth inning. Del Castillo collected a total of three RBI on the game with Ortiz also chipping in with another run batted in.

Every player in the lineup was able to score a run Sunday besides Mason Berne and Ryan Bliss, but those two were able to reach first on a hit and made it to where the entire lineup was productive in securing the series win for the first time all season.

Visalia takes on the Giants in San Jose starting on Tuesday August 31st at 6:30 PM pacific time.

