Patrick Bailey Shines in Player of the Week Performance

San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants catcher Patrick Bailey was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the Low-A West Player of the Week after his incredible week at the plate against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Bailey is the fifth San Jose Giants position player to be recognized as Player of the Week, joining Luis Matos, Casey Schmitt, Marco Luciano and Jairo Pomares.

Bailey, a switch-hitting catcher drafted in 2020 by the San Francisco Giants in the first round, came off the injured list on August 20 and immediately made an impact. In his six games at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore, Bailey was a sizzling 12-25 (.480 avg) at the plate, while also catching one of the most dominant pitching performances from the San Jose Giants staff as the team recorded 20 strikeouts in route to a 7-0 victory on August 25. Bailey paired the great game calling behind the plate with an impressive night with his bat as he went 3-4 with two doubles, a home run and 2 RBI. In the process, Bailey raised his average over 50 points last week, now sitting at .287 in 31 total games with San Jose.

The San Jose Giants return home for the final homestand of the 2021 regular season as the team welcomes in the Visalia Rawhide for six games, before the final home series against the Stockton Ports. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

