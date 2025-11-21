Best Soundbites from the 112th Grey Cup!
Published on November 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
The 112th Grey Cup delivered electricity from kickoff to the final whistle and the mic caught every second of it. Dive into the best soundbites of the championship game, featuring the biggest reactions, the loudest celebrations, and the moments that made history.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
