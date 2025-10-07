Best of Kahleah Copper

Published on October 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kahleah Copper kept the Mercury in motion all season

Averaging 15.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, and 1.1 STL, Copper brought her signature energy and fearless drives to every matchup - setting the tone for Phoenix on both ends of the floor.

Run back every bucket, burst, and big-time play from her 2025 season with the Phoenix Mercury!







