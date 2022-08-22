Berglund Center & Rail Yard Dawgs Host "Milestones & Miracles"

ROANOKE, Va. - Berglund Center and Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday they are hosting "Milestones & Miracles" with guest speaker Jim Craig on Thursday, October 20 at 7:00 P.M.

Jim Craig was the starting goaltender on the infamous 1980 Olympic 'Miracle' Gold Medal Hockey Team. After his legendary Olympic performance, he was named the 1980 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year amongst many other awards. Craig's success did not stop on the ice; he transitioned into the corporate world where he proved to be a successful entrepreneur, salesperson, leader and consultant as well. Craig is now the Founder, President and CEO of Gold Medal strategies, serving as a motivational speaker, corporate trainer, and author.

"Milestones & Miracles" will be held at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Thursday, October 20 at 7:00 P.M. Doors will open at 6:00 P.M. This event is invite only - Rail Yard Dawgs full season and half season ticket holders, corporate sponsors, and other invited guests will be guaranteed admission to the event when they RSVP by the deadline. More information will be provided via email to those account holders. Additional public seating may be made available closer to the event.

Jim Craig will not be signing memorabilia at this event. He will be available for in-person interviews with approved media prior to the event, however they must be scheduled in advance. Please send requests to the contacts below.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is set for Friday, October 21 at 7:05 P.M. against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota, the Official Ride of the Dawgs! Season tickets and packages are on sale now through the Dawgs front office.

