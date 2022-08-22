Athletic Trainer Honey to Join ECHL's Thunder

Knoxville Ice Bears Head Athletic Trainer Jasmine Honey, MS, LAT, ATC, CSCS, EMT has accepted a position with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Honey spent last season in Knoxville under former head coach Jeff Carr after six seasons as an Assistant Athletic Trainer at the University of New England where she oversaw men's ice hockey, volleyball, cross country and golf.

"We're incredibly thankful for Jasmine's contributions to our organization over the past year," said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. "Obviously, it's bittersweet to lose such an integral part of our team, but we're thrilled for Jasmine as she takes a step forward in her career and we wish her all the best in Adirondack."

The Ice Bears will be working with longtime partner Benchmark Physical Therapy to find a replacement athletic trainer. Knoxville opens its 21st season on Friday, October 21 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

