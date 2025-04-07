Bengard, Gonzalez Receive Week One Midwest League Honors

April 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - RHP Spencer Bengard was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, and outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez was named Midwest League Player of the Week after the Kernels took two of the three games in the 2025 season opening weekend in Wisconsin

Coming off a great 2024, Bengard picked up right where he left off to begin 2025. The right-hander tossed four innings of no-hit baseball while striking out six and only walking one to earn the win in the 4-1 victory over the Timber Rattlers on Opening Night.

Gonzalez recorded a hit in all three games of the weekend series and posted multi-hit efforts in two of the three contests. Overall, on the weekend, Gonzalez went 6-13 at the plate with a HR, 3 2B and 3 RBI helping to lead the Kernels to a 2-1 start to the year. On Sunday, the outfielder posted his biggest effort of the season, going 3-5 with a HR, 2 2B and 3 RBI.

Cedar Rapids returns home to open the gates at Veterans Memorial stadium for the first time in 2025 tomorrow, Tuesday, April 8th, at 6:35 to begin a six-game series with the Beloit Sky Carp.

