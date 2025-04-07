Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Post Record Opening Weekend

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Cool, windy conditions did not deter Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans from attending the three-game, opening weekend series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. In fact, they turned out in record numbers for an opening weekend in the High-A Era of the franchise with a total attendance of 9,341.

"What an incredible weekend of Timber Rattlers baseball as it was great to see so many fans come out to be a part of the start to the season," said Rob Zerjav, Wisconsin's President/CEO. "I would also like to thank our full-time and game-day staff as so many helped to make this weekend a success. Early in the season, we can be short-handed due to so many of our college-aged staff not yet available. Everyone's hard work was greatly appreciated, and we are excited to keep things rolling next week when the team returns home."

Sunday's crowd of 5,001 pushed Wisconsin past the former opening weekend record of 7,643 that was set from April 14-16, 2023. Sunday was also the earliest attendance of 5,000 or more since 5,954 fans turned out for Opening Night of the 2015 season on Sunday, April 12. The High-A Era for the team began in 2021 when the Timber Rattlers made the jump from Low-A after the reclassification of the Midwest League by Major League Baseball.

The franchise record of an opening three-game series was set in 2009, the first season of the affiliation between the Timber Rattlers and the Milwaukee Brewers. That series from Thursday, April 9 through Saturday, April 11 was 9,659.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers start a six-game series on the road against the Quad Cities River Bandits tomorrow night. The team returns home next week to start a series with the Lansing Lugnuts on April 15.

link to timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

