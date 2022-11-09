Ben Pokorny Will Return as the Voice of the Growlers

Kalamazoo, MI - Ben Pokorny will return to the Growlers for a second season as the play-by-play broadcaster. Ben called every Growlers home game on the Northwoods League Baseball Network including the Growlers first home playoff game win. Ben also traveled with the team calling every regular season road game on the Growlers radio network. Even after his duties as the team's broadcaster concluded after the Growlers home playoff game, Ben stayed with the team and transitioned in to a scout for the coaching staff. Ben as was in the dugout for every playoff game as the Growlers chased and captured their first Northwoods League Championship.

"My first year in Kalamazoo was an incredible time of personal and professional growth for me!" said Pokorny. "I was so lucky to build relationships with the organization and more importantly the fans and community in a short period of time, and I can't wait to see everyone at Homer Stryker Field to kick off our title defense in May!"

Originally from Barrington, Illinois, Ben is currently a student at Arizona State University. He serves as the play-by-play broadcaster for ASU baseball, softball and hockey on the Pac-12+ network.

"I am thrilled to have Ben returning in 2023," said Growlers Director of Media and Entertainment Dean Thomas. "Ben showed an incredible work ethic last summer and did an amazing job of calling Growlers games. Ben created so many memorable moments for me personally, our staff and our fans through his passion for the game and our team. I can't wait to work alongside him in the press box again this upcoming summer. In Ben's own words, 'Come On Baby, Yeah!'"

