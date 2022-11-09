Help Give a Smile on Sunday, December 4

Smiles make the greatest gifts.

It's going to be an extra merry toy donation with Clark the Lark!

Join us and help us give a smile at the Christmas with the Larks powered by North American Coal at the Mandan Holiday Lights on Main. On Sunday, December 4 from 5-8PM, we are accepting all kinds of toys.

Last year, the best Larks fans came together to raise over $1,450 in the Salvation Army kettle and donated 729 gifts in just 2 hours. That helped over 250 families! This year, we're adding an extra hour and we're going to raise even more.

When you help us give a smile, you will receive a special pair of Larks mittens from North American Coal. *one gift per person, per donation

Help us give a smile to the local Salvation Army this year.

When: Sunday, December 4 from 5pm to 8pm

Where: Dykshoom Park - 511 W Main St. Mandan, nd 58554

What: Donate a toy to receive a pair of mittens courtesy of North American Coal (only 500 pairs available). All toys donated will be given to the local Salvation Army. Every person who donates a toy will also receive an entry to win a door prize. The door prizes are to be announced.

Where's The Fun? We will have 3 FUN activities throughout Dykshoom Park.

Christmas Wreath Toss - Try to toss and stick a Christmas wreath on top of a massive candy cane!

Snowball Throw - Take your turn and throw a snowball to knock over the snowman!

Scavenger Hunt - Walk around Dykshoom Park and find clues to solve the riddle. If you can finish the riddle, you'll be entered to win a gift card

Kids are Writing a Letter to Santa

Make sure the North Pole gets a letter from your kid before Christmas by filling out the Letter to Santa. We will have Santa's Mailbox that is being taken directly to the North Pole for Santa to have. You can either:

Download and Print the below image off at home and have your kid fill it out prior to the event.

Come to the event and fill it out on-site. We'll have some extra blank letters waiting for your kid.

