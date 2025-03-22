Ben McIntosh Scores Hat Trick in Victory

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







It was a 3-Goal, 7-Assist night for Ben McIntosh as the Seals take down the Roughnecks 16-12.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.