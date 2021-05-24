Beloit Snappers Hosting Independence Day Fireworks Show at Telfer Park

Some of America's favorite pasttimes - baseball and 4th of July fireworks - are coming together in Beloit! The Beloit Snappers have agreed to host this year's celebration and to bring a safe Independence Day fireworks show to Beloit on July 4, 2021.

The free fireworks event will be held in the Pohlman Field stadium at Telfer Park. While the fireworks will be a free event, ticketed reservations will be required to ensure social distancing during the show.

This change is due to COVID-19 and is only for 2021.

Details about the show, COVID-19 protocols and how to secure your tickets are not yet available.

"The City of Beloit appreciates the Beloit Snappers willingness to coordinate this event," said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. "The City needs to ensure safety as medical providers continue COVID-19 vaccinations. We've come a long way, and we are very thankful this event can return in a safe manner while we work toward herd immunity."

"The Beloit Snappers are proud to step up to the plate and bring our community together to celebrate our nation," said Snappers President Jeff Jurgella. "As we are spending our last few months at Pohlman Field, this is an excellent opportunity to show our ongoing commitment to Beloit. The past year has been difficult for Beloit, and we're thrilled to support this event."

The length of the show is dependent on a private fundraising campaign. Any individuals or businesses interested in supporting the fireworks show fundraiser can visit the Stateline Community Foundation's website https://statelinecf.org/give/ and designate a donation to the "Pops on the Rocks Pass Through Fund".

