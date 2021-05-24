Dragons Homestand Preview (May 25-30)

May 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







May 25 - May 30, 2021

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, May 25 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 27 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 30 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Graham Ashcraft (RHP)

Wednesday: Spencer Stockton (RHP)

Thursday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Friday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Saturday: Noah Davis (RHP)

Sunday: Graham Ashcraft (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's broadcast as color commentator.

For Your Entertainment

Wednesday, May 26

The national anthem sponsored by the Dayton Daily News will be performed by Ian Hetherington live at Day Air Ballpark.

The Hometown Heroes Program sponsored by the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds and Reynolds will be honoring Dayton Blue Star Mothers during a special inning break.

Thursday, May 27

The Dragons Community All-Star Program sponsored by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, CenterPoint Energy, Great Clips, and Synchrony Financial will be honoring Bogg Ministries during a special inning break.

Friday, May 28

The national anthem sponsored by the Dayton Daily News will be performed by Micah Trout live at Day Air Ballpark.

Saturday, May 29

The national anthem sponsored by the Dayton Daily News will be performed by Tom Beery live at Day Air Ballpark.

Sunday, May 30

The national anthem sponsored by the Dayton Daily News will be performed by Emily Chriswell live at Day Air Ballpark.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are 10-8 after winning two of six at South Bend last week. Dayton is one game behind Lake County (11-7) for first place in the High-A Central East Division entering this week. The Dragons pitching staff leads the High-A Central League in hits allowed (113) and opponent batting average (.201), the latter of which ranks 15th in all of minor league baseball. At the plate, Dayton ranks top-five in the league in team batting average (.233), hits (seven per game), and stolen bases (34). The Dragons are currently on pace for 227 stolen bases in a 120-game season, which would challenge the franchise record of 228 set in 2011 when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

A pair of new players joined the Dragons on the field last series at South Bend. Infielder Juan Martinez was activated from the injured list and went 4-15 with a two-run home run last week against the Cubs. Infielder Alex McGarry is also now on the active roster after getting promoted from Low-A Daytona. McGarry batted .360 with seven RBI, four home runs, and a .960 SLG in seven games for the Tortugas to help earn the promotion. McGarry signed with the Reds out of Oregon State as a non-drafted free agent after last year's five-round draft. He spent two years with the Beavers and was named First Team All-PAC 12 in 2019 when he batted .293 with eight home runs in 49 games.

McGarry fills the spot left by Brian Rey, who was elevated to Double-A Chattanooga last week. Rey finished his Dragons stint with a .423 batting average, 19 RBI, six home runs, and two High-A Central Batter of the Week awards. All of those marks led the High-A Central League.

Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise is riding a team-best six-game hit streak, raising his batting average to .273 for the season. He ranks third in the High-A Central League with nine stolen bases, including four in the last two games. On the mound, right-handed relief pitchers Braxton Roxby (7.1 IP), Eddy Demurias (9.0 IP), and Francis Peguero (6.0 IP) have all yet to allow an earned run. Left-handed reliever Jacques Pucheu has also not allowed an earned run (9.1 IP) and held opposing batters 3 for 30 at the plate.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.