Before the Black Bears vs Danbury 11/15 &11/16

BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears and Hat Tricks will meet for the third time this season, with the matchup shifting to inside the Danbury Ice Arena. The last contest in Danbury saw the Black Bears take the game by a final score of 3-2 in overtime. However, the last time these two teams met was in the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena, where the Hat Tricks won a long shootout thanks to goaltender Connor McCollum and the lone goal scorer in the skills competition, Josh Labelle.

The Black Bears are back on this road this weekend after a very successful weekend at home. The team took both games from interdivisional opponents and picked up all 6 points on the weekend. The first of the two matchups saw the Black Bears take a back and forth matchup in their first-ever meeting with the Dashers H.C. The next night was highlighted by goaltender Connor McAnanama and his 21-save shutout over the Port Huron Prowlers. The Black Bears enter this matchup 8-1-1 good for first in the Empire division with 22 points.

The Hat Tricks return home after a tough weekend in the north country where they only picked up 1 point. The first night saw the offense stymied as the Watertown net-minders combined to stop all 61 shots Danbury threw at them. The next night saw the Hat Tricks jump out to a lead but ultimately the Watertown offense would be too much as they scored the final 3 goals and secured the overtime victory. The Hat Tricks come into this matchup 3-2-3, third in the Empire division with 11 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Austin Thompson (F) - The third-year forward has been off to a scorching hot start with 10 points. He is second on the team in goals with seven and has recorded three assists. He has two multi-goal games including one hat trick.

Black Bears - Cam Clark (F) - Clark has been everything this team has asked for and more as he continues to score big goals. He recorded the overtime winner against the Hat Tricks last time these teams met in the Danbury Ice Arena. Clark enters the series with six goals, half of them being game-winners.

Hat Tricks - Chase Harwell (F) - Harwell has been a huge bright spot on this Hat Tricks team especially on the power play where he leads the team with three goals on the man advantage. Harwell's style of play has flown nicely with the new Ruiz/Gonzalez leadership giving his coaches timely goals and he is tied for second in scoring on the team with seven points.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears' goaltending has been sensational this season as the team has already posted 2 shutouts. Both were by Connor McAnanama with the goalie posting a 5-1-1 record, 2.08 goals against average, and a .927 save percentage. The reigning Empire division first-team goaltender has continued his dominance and has been a force for the team for the last two seasons.

Schedule

November 15, 7:30 at the Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury CT.)

November 16, 7:00 at the Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury CT.)

You can watch both games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

