Confidence Key in Blake Siewertsen's Fast Start with Venom

It could be easy to overlook Blake Siewertsen on the Hudson Valley Venom. After all, the 5-foot-8 forward is the smallest player on the team. And even he'd tell you that he's not the human highlight reel Dustin Jesseau is, nor the powerful one-on-one talent Eimantas Noreika is.

But Siewertsen has made himself an invaluable member of the Venom, a two-way standout in their inaugural season.

"I think he's doing fantastic, really has answered the bell for us right from the start of training camp and continues to improve," Venom coach MJ Maerkl said. "We have full confidence to play him in every game situation, and he's excelling with that opportunity."

Indeed, Siewertsen has grabbed ahold of this chance with the Venom and not let go. After picking up one assist with limited ice time in 15 games with Baton Rouge last season, the 25-year-old is fourth on the Venom with seven points in seven games and tied for third with four goals. His two power-play goals are second on the team and tied for seventh in the league.

Siewertsen was held off the score sheet the first two games this season. But that's not to say he failed to make an impact. A pain in the neck center who's always buzzing around the ice, Siewertsen was still a disruptive force, especially on the penalty kill.

"For a kid that wasn't really given the opportunity last season, you would think he's got a bunch of games under his belt already because he's got a lot of poise with the puck and a lot of patience," Maerkl said. "Considering his size, he's very strong on his skates, his balance is fantastic. He's tough to knock off the puck and takes guys by surprise with his strength."

Siewertsen broke through with his fist professional goal in Hudson Valley's first-ever win, 4-3 against the Port Huron Prowlers on Oct. 25, had two assists the next night against the Danbury Hat Tricks, and then scored twice - once short-handed and once on the power play - against the Binghamton Black Bears on Nov. 1.

That shortie is Siewertsen in a nutshell. He caused an experienced defenseman (Jesse Anderson) to lose his balance and fall because Siewertsen came at him with speed and aggression. Siewertsen then scooted past him with the puck along the wall and burst into the offensive zone, sped around the net and scored on a wraparound. A thing of beauty.

"I never had scored on a wraparound," Siewertsen said with a laugh. "But I take a lot of pride on being on the penalty kill. It's a big ask from your coach to trust you in those situations. A good PK can really change a game, especially if you can also score. I'm glad MJ trusts me out there."

Trust goes hand in hand with confidence. Siewertsen admits he didn't play with a lot of confidence last season as he adjusted to the pro game after being a standout offensive threat at Western Michigan University. But Maerkl trusts him, and Siewertsen's confidence is rising. So, too, is his level of play.

"Confidence is such a big key and last year at Baton Rouge I didn't feel I had that confidence to just play my game," the Michigan native explained. "This year, MJ and the leadership group here really gave me the tools to keep my confidence up, be sure that I'm playing at my best.

"The start that I've had here really adds to it, boosts my confidence, though I try to stay level with it."

Siewertsen said he added between 5-10 pounds looking to get stronger this season. It's part of what he learned about the pro game, where he played against men last season in a league that's "a lot more gritty" than college.

"My size doesn't help out there, but you can't play scared, you must stay confident," he explained.

In the 6-5 win against Port Huron this past Friday, Siewertsen got down and dirty, totaling 21 penalty minutes. He already has 35 PIM on the season, The next night, he stayed out of the penalty box and contributed two points (goal, assist) in a 10-2 rout over the Danville Dashers.

"My expectations are to show up every day to be the best," Siewertsen said. "If you don't come to the rink to prepare yourself to be the best player out there, than you're not setting yourself up for success. That's all I'm focused on at the rink, being the best out there, whether it's scoring, whether it's blocking shots, backchecking, or getting into the gym and putting in a good workout.

"And that fits with the expectations of the coaching staff. They want us to win, give it our all every day. I'm all for that."

